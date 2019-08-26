Three In Custody For Defrauding Westlands Couple Of Sh2 Million Over Witchcraft

Three people have been arrested for obtaining Sh2 million from a Westlands couple under false pretence.

Titus Fedha, Haji Shariff and Suleiman Mzava were arrested by detectives from Parklands Police Station.

The trio had promised the complainants that they were in a position to get rid of witchcraft from an undisclosed property that they intended to sell.

They arrived with a briefcase containing a snake and other paraphernalia.

The monies obtained from the complainants was supposed to buy a special oil to burn the snake.

It is after receiving the money that the suspects and others who are still at large disappeared.

A search was also conducted at Mr Shariff’s home in Kileleshwa where another suitcase full of witchcraft paraphernalia was recovered.

