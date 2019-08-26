in TECH

Three In Custody For Defrauding Westlands Couple Of Sh2 Million Over Witchcraft

109 Views

Three people have been arrested for obtaining Sh2 million from a Westlands couple under false pretence.

Titus Fedha, Haji Shariff and Suleiman Mzava were arrested by detectives from Parklands Police Station.

The trio had promised the complainants that they were in a position to get rid of witchcraft from an undisclosed property that they intended to sell.

They arrived with a briefcase containing a snake and other paraphernalia.

The monies obtained from the complainants was supposed to buy a special oil to burn the snake.

It is after receiving the money that the suspects and others who are still at large disappeared.

A search was also conducted at Mr Shariff’s home in Kileleshwa where another suitcase full of witchcraft paraphernalia was recovered.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Jubilee Party Denounces Letter Revealing Kibra MP Candidates

Naivas Supermarkets Chairman Simon Gashwe Passes On