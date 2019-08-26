Tanasha Donna Introduces Her Youthful-Looking Grandmother (Photo)

Diamond Platnumz’s soon-to-be baby mama, Tanasha Donna, is seemingly still “recovering” from the lavish baby shower that happened last Thursday in Tanzania.

Without revealing much Tanasha, who is almost due, shared only two photos from the shower that was graced by a number of notable showbiz individuals.

In one of the pictures, the radio presenter is seen pictured together with her family.

In an emotional caption, Tanasha expressed her gratitude to her family members who made it for her shower, including her gorgeous grandmother.

“The love of a family is life’s greatest blessings. Mess with mine and my dark side comes out,” she stated.

The white and sky blue themed party allowed netizens to meet some of Tanasha’s family members that she has kept at bay for a while.

According to most of her followers, her grandmother barely looks her age.

“Like seriously 😐 🎀 My grandma, uncle and cousins came through and it wouldn’t have been complete without them. 🙏❤️” Tanasha posted.

