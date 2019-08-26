“I Am Fine With No Injuries” Rudisha Says After Grisly Road Accident

Kenyan athlete David Rudisha was on Saturday involved in a road accident along the Kisii-Keroka highway, a few kilometres from Keroka town.

The 800 metres Olympic record holder was in his blue Landcruiser V8 which collided head-on with a bus belonging to Easy Coach.

According to the police, Rudisha was treated at Keroka Sub County Hospital and discharged. He was later taken to Nairobi for further tests.

Taking to social media on Monday morning, Rudisha ascertained that he did not suffer any injuries as earlier reported.

“Thanking the Almighty God for the gift of life.Saturday night around 1030Hrs I survived a tragic road accident at Keroka on my way home to Kilgoris after a head on collision with a bus plying Kisii Nairobi Route. I am fine with no injuries! Thank you for your prayers,” he wrote on Twitter.

Rudisha has been missing in action from March when he lost his father, Daniel Rudisha to an undisclosed illness.

He has also been at odds with his spouse, Lizz Naanyu who blasted him on social media.

“David Lekuta Rudisha stop frustrating me with my kids. To my family, my heart is heavy I can’t hold any more. I love u all,” she wrote.

The post was later pulled down.

