Ringtone Declares Self Most Handsome Singer As He “Massacres” English

Gospel singer Alex Apoko alias Ringtone has been making headlines for the past couple of months.

First it was over his wife search craze followed by picking fights with fellow stars; Willy Paul and now Stivo Simple Boy.

On Sunday however, Ringtone declared himself the most handsome gospel singer in the country. He did also flaunt his new Jeep Wrangler.

“Sometimes am admire myself for choose God to be my lord and saviour. Me is too blessed with everything. Being the most handsome singer in #kenya is not easy but his grace is sufficient (sic),” he wrote.

His followers disagreed with his views to which he responded, “So you want me to say am ugly? So that u comfort me? Am I not created in image of God? knowledge is not pride its knowing your real value (sic).”

Here are some of the reactions:

“Lakini huyu jamaa anatoanga pesa wapi.. I don’t see him in shows , his songs don’t hit that much..he is not among the top royalty earners.. anyway let me thinned my mine,” Peter Spitter wondered.

Others poked fun at the singer who “massacred” the Queen’s language.

“Enroll for English classes in the evening,” emma.mon1 said.

“Go back to school and learn how speak a good language instead of you creating your own language which you cant understand even you yourself..😐😐,” Jeff Mwenda thought.

“Wenye mnajua ENGLISH does it help you make MONEY? ENGLISH my dustbin 🧐😏😏😒,” milimo stated.

Fibi Amanda wrote, “Its OK….u can be writing your status in kisii….don’t stress with English…or since ur rich u can just come up with an app that auto corrects grammar.”

