Naivas Supermarkets Chairman Simon Gashwe Passes On

Naivas Supermarkets chairman Simon Gashwe Mukuha has died.

Mr Gashwe is said to have passed on while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

It is said that he suffered a stroke on Saturday before succumbing on Monday evening.

The bereaved family has promised to divulge burial arrangements at a later date.

Gashwe was one of the four directors with a 25 per cent stake in one of Kenya’s largest supermarkets.

Naivas founder Peter Kago, died in 2010 and left his children in charge of the business.

