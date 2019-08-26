in BUSINESS, NEWS

Naivas Supermarkets Chairman Simon Gashwe Passes On

149 Views

Naivas Supermarkets chairman Simon Gashwe Mukuha has died.

Mr Gashwe is said to have passed on while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

It is said that he suffered a stroke on Saturday before succumbing on Monday evening.

The bereaved family has promised to divulge burial arrangements at a later date.

Gashwe was one of the four directors with a 25 per cent stake in one of Kenya’s largest supermarkets.

Naivas founder Peter Kago, died in 2010 and left his children in charge of the business.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Three In Custody For Defrauding Westlands Couple Of Sh2 Million Over Witchcraft