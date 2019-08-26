Red Hot Michael Olunga Strikes Twice Against Gifu In The Japanese League (Video)

Michael Olunga continued with his impressive scoring form on Sunday, netting a brace as Kashiwa Reysol thumped Gifu 4-0 in the Japanese League two.

The Harambee Stars striker is enjoying a form of his life currently in Japan and has scored seven goals in the last three outings.

In total, the former Tusker FC, Thika United and Gor Mahia player has scored 14 goals this season.

Michael Olunga brace against Gifu on Sunday…

In the Sunday’s encounter staged at Nagaragawa Stadium, Brazilian international Christiano Silva was the first to open the scoring for Kashiwa Reysol in the seventh minute of play before Japanese international Jiro Kamata added the second in the 28th minute.

Olunga had to wait until the 34th minute to score the third goal for the Japanese League Two side. The second goal for the Kenyan forward came in the 59th minute.

He was also on the score-sheet on August 17 during match-day 28 when he scored against V-Varen Nagasaki away from home.

Olunga earned his first hat-trick in Japan on August 10 against Renofa Yamaguchi.

Kashiwa Reysol continues to cement their position at the summit of Japan’s second-tier and the recent win takes them to 61 points with 29 matches played. The club has posted four wins and a loss in their last five matches.

Second-placed Omiya Ardija will be up against Ehime as they try to close the gap with Kashiwa Reysol. Omiya Ardija have 52 points going into match day 29.

