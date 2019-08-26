Angry Kirinyaga Residents Torch Police Vehicle After Running Over Two Men

Irate Kirinyaga residents set a police vehicle ablaze after it was involved in an accident which killed two people on Sunday night.

The police vehicle was involved in an accident with a boda bada.

According to the police, the boda boda was carrying two passengers when it tried to overtake another car when it rammed into the oncoming police vehicle.

The accident occurred at Rwambiti area on the Kutus–Kianyaga road.

Speaking on the incident, Gichugu Deputy OCPD Alfred Ng’eno stated that the boda boda rider died on the spot.

He then noted that his passenger succumbed to injuries at Kerugoya Hospital where the third victim is undergoing treatment.

Following the event, angry boda boda riders and locals torched the Kianyaga Police Station vehicle.

However, the deputy OCPD faulted the rider for the fatal crash, alleging that he was drunk during the accident.

He then mentioned that he has the names of the individuals who set the police car on fire, adding that they will be arrested.

