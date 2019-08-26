“We Only Kneel Before God”, Kenyans React To Kriss Darlin’s Antics In Kibra [Video]

Reggae DJ Chris Odhiambo popularly known as Kriss Darlin has received backlash after he knelt before opposition Chief Raila Odinga during a rally in Kamkunji on Sunday.

Darlin is among 25 individuals who have declared interest to contest for the Kibra parliamentary seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket. The seat fell vacant after the death of Ken Okoth.

Immediately he took to the dais, Darlin pulled a stunt by kneeling before Odinga, asking him to support his candidature.

“Nimesikia kuna vijana wengi sana bunge wanapinga baba, niruhusu mimi kijana mwenzao niende nipagane na wao kule wewe you appear 2022. wacha nipigwe risasi wewe ubaki kuongoza 2022. Na mimi naomba sana unishike mkono baba, ” stated Darlin amid cheers from the crowd.

“I have heard that there are many young men in Parliament fighting Baba (Raila), allow me as their fellow youth to go fight them in there as you wait to fight in 2022. Let them shoot me if it means that you remain and lead in 2022. I ask that you hold my hand Baba.”

The ODM leader remained silent as the DJ affirmed his allegiance.

When he addressed the crowd, Odinga, however, ruled out direct nomination for the ODM candidate in the by-election set for Thursday, November 7.

He said that ODM will hold its primaries on August 31.

"Wacha nipigane na wanaokupiga Bunge Baba…" says Kriss Darlin as he kneels before Raila Odinga, pleading for ODM ticket in Kibra MP race pic.twitter.com/ILtudjP7JB — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) August 25, 2019

The DJ’s act didn’t augur well with a majority of netizens who accused him of sycophancy.

However, there are some who supported him saying it was the only way he could win Odinga’s support.

Here are some of the reactions:

Karelina: Used to like Kriss Darlin until now!! SMH

Kelly Gitahi: Kriss Darling want to be nominated to go ‘defend Raila’ in Parliament but not represent Kibra people, participate in enacting laws, sponsoring bills and keeping GoK in check. He doesn’t even deserve the nomination slot, let alone contest the Kibra seatSolomon Ambuku: WRONG: We only kneel before God, @RailaOdinga was wrong to allow the poor desperado to continue kneeling before him for the #Kibra seat. Even #Christ’s desciple rebuked a convert from kneeling before him, as he was only a fellow mortal. #HeroWorship is un-Christian! #redv 👊

Don Pappy: Kriss is just hyping his theatrics! He wants to create an uproar and ruffle some feathers…. nothing big there

Solomon Ambuku: Let @KrissDarlin stick to hip hop, #Kibra should not suffer any such clowns, it’s retrogressive. #Kibra 👊

Kiamati Edwin: This kind of stupidity is why Kenya will not move forward anytime soon. Bure kabisa.

Mary One: Better die on your feet than live on your knees!

PLO Lumumba: Huyu hawezi kazi. Kneeling to beg for a ticket means a weak brain/no strategy while kibra constituency requires more than that.

Sonatai: Si kwa ubaya lakini wasee wa reggae hapa it has been stopped😂… amechomaa😂😂

Amakanji Thomas: This man is a JOKER! Kriss darling has misplaced priorities

Izzoh Fundi: Muwache mafilings, kwani wangapi walimpigia Nyayo magoti tukiona, na walimu jee?

Martin Ngugi: Bob Marley is turning in his grave. Such a disgrace. Rasta anapiga aje magoti

