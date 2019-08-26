Jubilee Party Denounces Letter Revealing Kibra MP Candidates

Jubilee Party has denounced a letter listing Kibra MP candidates.

On the list was ex Inter Milan player McDonald Mariga.

But according to the party secretary general Raphael Tuju, the letter is fake and should be treated with contempt.

“This letter doing rounds online is fake news. Please ignore and treat it with the contempt it deserves,” Tuju said.

Also on the list was Morris Peter Kinyanjui, Mukinyingi Walter Trenk, Said Ibrahim and Doreen Khayanga Wasike.

This letter that is making rounds within social media outlets is FAKE. Please note that any communication regarding the Kibra Constituency by-election will be done through the official Party organ. pic.twitter.com/EJGqomloDO — JUBILEE PARTY® (@JubileePartyK) August 26, 2019

Earlier on in the day, Tuju announced that the ruling party would indeed field a candidate in the area.

“Following consultations within the Party Leadership with respect to Kibra Constituency, we would like to communicate to our membership that the Jubilee Party will be fielding a candidate in the forthcoming Kibra Constituency by-election,” he said.

The seat fell vacant after the passing of Ken Okoth in July.

ODM party, to which Okoth belonged has 25 aspirants so far with party primaries set to be held in September.

The by-election will be held in November.

