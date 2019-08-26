in ENTERTAINMENT

Starehe MP Jaguar Gifts Self Ksh120,000 Aircraft Auctioned By KAA (Photos)

Starehe MP Charles Jaguar./Courtesy

Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Njagua is claimed to have bought himself one of the aircraft auctioned by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) from Wilson Airport.

According to a picture seen by Kahawa Tungu, the MP, popularly known as ‘Jaguar” is seen sitting near the used aircraft, reading through one of the local dailies.

In July, KAA had invited interested bidders for a public auction of the aircraft for prices ranging from Ks94,300 to Ksh10 million.

 

 

 

 

However, Kenyans were not impressed by his move as they bashed him for purchasing an old aircraft instead of getting a new one.

It is alleged that the aircraft will be changed into a “hangout” joint.

According to the advertisement published by KAA at the time, the aircraft bought by Jaguar whose registration is 5H-SKT had a reserve price of Ksh120,000.

The most expensive of the auctioned crafts was Hulanda aircraft owned by Tandrill Limited that cost Ksh10.5 million and is registered 5H-KLA.

Written by Jael Keya

