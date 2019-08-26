New Album Inspired By My Life At City Market As A Butcher – Arrow Bwoy

Singer Ali Yusuf Watuba popularly known by his stage name Arrow Bwoy is set to release his new album dubbed Hatua this week, which he says was inspired by his life at city market.

Speaking to journalists during a listening party at a Nairobi hotel, Arrow Bwoy said that the album was an appreciation for his loyal fans.

“I felt like I should drop album to appreciate my fans that have been loyal since day one. It is my first album, that has taken me at least four years to create. It is a special album to me, and to my fans,” he said.

“I have been releasing singles, but I feel it is time I tell my fans who Arrow Bwoy is, what I stand for and the journey I have gone through. Hatua entails my life journey, where I am and where I am going. It is an album from my heart,” he added.

The Waka Waka crooner says that the album is driven by passion, and not money, the reason it has featured seasoned musicians like Wyre and Demarco among others.

Arrow Bwoy revealed that at some time he drained all his money from the butchery business trying to kick-start his music career, leaving him broke.

“There came a time that music was not paying despite draining my other (butchery) business. My song Digi Digi was a hit but I was gaining nothing. This shaped me up to know that life is a cocktail, today you do not have, tomorrow you have,” he narrated.

Among musicians who attended Hatua listening party include Fena Gitu, H-Art the band, Gilad Millo, Dufla, Brown Mauzo, Timmy T-Dat, Naiboi among others.

The album will be officially launched on August 30.

