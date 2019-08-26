Eric Omondi Recounts Receiving Calls From A Crying Chipukeezy Over Frustrations At Ebru TV

Comedian Eric Omondi has recounted times Chipukeezy phoned to share his frustrations under the management of Ebru TV.

Chipukeezey, whose real name is Vincent Mwasia Mutua, on Monday took to social media to announce his exit from the local media.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Chipukeezy noted that the management sent him an email asking him to let go of Kartelo, an upcoming comedian because his Chipukeezy Show was becoming too “ghetto.”

The director in the board of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol Drug Abuse (NACADA) mentioned that the station’s mandarins wanted him to “interview more politicians and a few corporate heads,” a move he strongly opposes owing to his love for the young talent.

Weighing on the issue, Eric Omondi stated that the station often mistreated and frustrated Chipukeezy who hosted the weekly show alongside Kartelo.

He mentioned that he at one time witnessed watchmen harassing the comedian at the gate for carrying “vijana strange.”

“I can not count the number of times Chipukeezy called me to Cry, Lament and Complain about Mistreatments and Frustrations at Ebru🤦. I witnessed personally in awe as a watchman stopped Chipukeezy’s car at the gate and asked him to park outside because he was carrying “Vijana strange” ( Guests at the show). It is high time Media Houses started treating Artists with due respect. ” Eric wrote.

The comedian concurred with Chipukeezy’s decision to continue with the program on another platform, adding that mainstream media in Kenya had lost relevance.

“I have not been on TV for the past 7 years and I can assure you that am doing JUST FINE so @chipukeezy and @kartelo_official will be More than Okay!!! Do not be lied to @chipukeezy has left Ebru because of simple MADHARAU hata sio @kartelo_official tu, I have seen my boy suffer in silence and with sooo much patience, he’s taken it all and now he’s left. VIJANAAAA!!! ALUTA CONTINUA!!!” he said.

On his part, Kartelo had earlier blasted the Ebru TV management for harassing him and their audience members.

“But kulikuwa na ngori, our station walianza maneno Mara oooh show imeanza kuwa na ughetto, Mara oooh kartelo ata atolewe hiyo show ati wazazi hawashiki lugha yake. Walianza kunivuruga since day one. Nikaambiwa we shut down all upcomings na gengetone tulete Wasee wako na ‘value’.

Chipukeezy thanks again ulisimama na Mimi na the rest of the other talented youths na Kimacho Ngumu tukafanya show.. Fristrations zilikuwa mob, ikafika pale adi watchi anaambiwa tukiingia uko tuvurugwe. Every Monday kwa gate akukukosa Vurugu. Our audience were treated badly.. Our guests pia. Nakumbuka mdosi wangu apo alikuwa anachachisha hadi anatoa veins za kichwa,” he wrote.

