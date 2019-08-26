Chipukeezy Forced To Terminate Contract With Ebru TV As Kartelo Blasts Station For Harassing Him, Guests

Comedian Vincent Mwasia Mutua alias Chipukeezy has terminated his contract with Ebru TV.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Chipukeezy noted that the management sent him an email asking him to let go of Kartelo, an upcoming comedian because the Chipukeezy Show was becoming too “ghetto.”

“So I received an email from Ebru TV asking me to terminate my agreement and Collaboration with Kartelo on my show. They say they are a bit concerned that the show has become a bit Ghetto because of the many Youths (Upcoming Musicians and Comedians) on the show,” the post reads in part.

Read: Tanasha Warns Diamond Against Cheating On Her In Fiery Message

The station management instead asked that he has on the weekly show more politicians and a few corporate heads.

But according to the director in the board of the National Authority for the Campaign Against alcohol Drug Abuse (NACADA), he would rather work with the youth whose futures remain uncertain.

“I feel like God has offered me an opportunity to create a platform for these Young people who are mostly from the slams and majorly disadvantaged,” he continued.

Read:

“I am not willing or planning under any circumstances to stop supporting Kartelo and any other young person in this industry and since Ebru seems to have made up their minds on Terminating Kartelo appearance on my show I am sadly left with no option but to terminate my Contract as well,” he reiterated.

The show, he added, will run on another platform.

“The Chipukeezy show will however continue with Kartelo and many more on a different platform,” he said.

While thanking Chipukeezy for the opportunity, Kartelo blasted the Ebru TV management for harassing him and their audience members.

“But kulikuwa na ngori, our station walianza maneno Mara oooh show imeanza kuwa na ughetto, Mara oooh kartelo ata atolewe hiyo show ati wazazi hawashiki lugha yake. Walianza kunivuruga since day one. Nikaambiwa we shut down all upcomings na gengetone tulete Wasee wako na ‘value’.

Chipukeezy thanks again ulisimama na Mimi na the rest of the other talented youths na Kimacho Ngumu tukafanya show.. Fristrations zilikuwa mob, ikafika pale adi watchi anaambiwa tukiingia uko tuvurugwe. Every Monday kwa gate akukukosa Vurugu. Our audience were treated badly.. Our guests pia. Nakumbuka mdosi wangu apo alikuwa anachachisha hadi anatoa veins za kichwa,” he wrote.

The Chipukeezy Show has been running for over a year now.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu