Census2019: Man, Wife Arrested For Attacking Officials In Kisumu

Police in Kisumu are holding a couple that attacked a chief and a village elder who accompanied census official to their home in Obunga slums on Sunday.

According to reports, the man identified as Richard Ochieng’ bit the fingers of the village elder while his wife hit the area assistant chief, Maurice Ojwang, with a piece of brick on his thighs.

According to Ojwang, the couple had on Saturday chased away census enumerators who arrived at their home.

This prompted the chief to accompany the enumerators on Sunday alongside the village elder and police officers.

However, on arrival, they were shocked when the woman started wailing before calling her husband who was away.

The man also caused a scene and bit severely fingers of the village elder when police tried to handcuff him.

The two were, however, overwhelmed, arrested and taken to Kisumu Central Police Station.

Reports by Citizen Digital indicate that this is not the first time the family is resisting government exercises.

Recently, the two allegedly resisted polio vaccination exercise in the community, insisting that they never want their kids to be immunized.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two people suspected of gang-raping a census official attached to Maseno on Saturday night.

Other Supervisors and police officers who had been deployed to offer security to the enumerators have been summoned to record statements concerning the incidence.

The suspects spared the census material but made off with a power bank and a torch belonging to the victim. Two suspects have been arrested as tha police pursue one.

