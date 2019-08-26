Prosecution Lines-up 67 Witnesses In Graft Case Against Governor Waititu and Wife

The prosecution has lined up 67 witnesses in the graft case against Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan Waititu and 11 others.

During the hearing of the case, the prosecution told the court that they are ready for the trial of Governor Waititu alongside his accomplices, who were charged with irregular awarding of Ksh588 million road tenders in Kiambu county.

The Deputy Director Public Prosecutions (DDPP) Nicholas Mutuku informed the court that all documents that the prosecution is relying upon are ready.

Last month, the governor was arrested alongside his wife over Ksh588 million graft case. The couple then spent two nights at the police cells.

They were later released after posting their cash bail of Ksh15 million for the governor, while his wife and 11 others, Ksh4 million.

However, while delivering their bail ruling, Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi at Milimani Law Courts barred Governor Waititu from accessing the Kiambu County offices until the case is heard and determined.

The court has since set the pre-trial conference for September 27, 2019.

