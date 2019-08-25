Tanasha Warns Diamond Against Cheating On Her In Fiery Message

Kenyan Radio girl Tanasha Donna has warned her Tanzanian boyfriend, Diamond Platnumz, against cheating on her.

Taking to her Insta stories, the heavily pregnant Tanasha, while singing along to American rapper Boogie wit da Hoodie’s song, said she loves her baby daddy.

However, if he cheats, she won’t touch him, adding that the Wasafi boss knows it all too well.

“And year I love my baby daddy but if he f**k another b***h, I won’t ever ever touch him (he knows it),” Tanasha captioned the video.

This comes just days after she stated that while Diamond has been in a number of relationships, she does not judge him by his past but rather by who he is right now.

“Everyone has an ex, everyone has a past kabla nimjue Diamond mimi mwenyewe nilikuwa na exes. I had three different exes before I was with him so siwezi judge mtu based on their past and it doesn’t mean I’m going to completely ignore it. Mimi naangalia mtu vile uko sasa hivi, if you treat me good saa hii then we’re good.

She went on, “Lakini siwezi kuangalia sikuamini kwa sababu umefanya hivi that’s your past. The reason I can’t judge him on his past is because it’s his past point blank period.”

Asked whether she wants to have another child with the Kanyaga crooner, Tanasha was quick to note that it is a possibility but in five to seven years.

“Probably once my kid is about 5 to 7 years old then we can think about getting another one”.

The couple is expecting their firstborn son in a few days.

On Thursday night, the Inama crooner treated Tanasha to a lavish baby shower which went down at the Best Western Coral Beach Hotel, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

Some of the celebrities who graced the blue and white themed ceremony are Vera Sidika, Romy Jons, Irene Uwoya, Lava Lava, Jacqueline Wolper, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Fahyvanny, Babu Tale,Ricardo Momo, Mama Dangote, Juma Lokole, Halima Kimwana, Queen Darlin, Makame Fumbe, Esma Platnumz and Asha Baraka.

