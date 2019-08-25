Raila Odinga’s Romantic Message To Wife Ida As She Celebrates 69th Birthday

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga on Saturday wished his wife of over 40 years a happy 69th birthday.

Taking to social media, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader penned a heartwarming message to Mama Ida praising her for being a supportive wife.

“Thank you for being a pillar of strength and guidance for us as a family all throughout the years. May God bless you on your special day. Happy Birthday Mama @IdaOdinga, ” wrote Odinga.

Thank you for being a pillar of strength and guidance for us as a family all throughout the years. May God bless you on your special day. Happy Birthday Mama @IdaOdinga pic.twitter.com/D2QOsMupoc — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) August 24, 2019

Their children, Winnie and Raila Junior, were also not left behind as they heaped praises on their lovely mother.

Whatever makes you feel happy and loved Mama , that’s what i wish for you today. Happy birthday mom . @IdaOdinga pic.twitter.com/bOc1cJbPET — Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) August 24, 2019

Odinga has in the past credited Ida for his success and for being there for their kids when he was in detention during the retired President Daniel Moi’s era.

While in detention, Ida was forced to quit her teaching career at the Kenya High School to raise their children.

Netizens also joined the family in wishing Mama Ida a happy birthday.

Donald B Kipkorir: Happy & Blessed Birthday to our Mama!

Linda Oguttu: Yes, she is an amazing mum……

@IdaOdinga Happy birthday mummy, may God guide your path.

Mr Kinuthia: Happy birthday to Mama Ida Odinga

Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba: Happy Birthday MIN PINY! We celebrate, cherish you👊🏾❤️

Herman Manyora: Happy birthday to Mama

@IdaOdinga. The garden party looks great; how i wish I had been invited!

Gideon Akwabi: Always mindful of her leadership to Raila’s family during your hard times Tinga. Blessed is Ida!

Amosy Leison: Happy birthday 🎂 mama

@idaodinga blow 🌬 thousands years to enjoy living with Baba

Yasin Yusuf: the mother of our nation..she is true meaning of a woman that God created

