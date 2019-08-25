in NEWS

Machakos County Gov’t Official Geoffrey Kwatemba Kidnapped In Nairobi

Machakos County government communication officer and former Milele FM Presenter Geoffrey Kwatemba [Courtesy]

Machakos County government officer Geoffrey Kwatemba who doubles up as recording gospel musician was reportedly kidnapped in Nairobi on Saturday.

Kwatemba, who is a former radio presenter at Milele FM, was reportedly accosted in Nairobi while on his way from West Pokot where he had attended singer Doreen Otipo’s album launch.

Reports indicate that the kidnappers are demanding Ksh500,000 ransom for his release.

More follows

Wycliffe

