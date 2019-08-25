Late Ken Okoth’s Brother Imran Forced To Cut Short Speech After Being Heckled In Kibra [Video]

Imran Okoth, brother to the late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth, was on Sunday forced to cut short his speech after being heckled by an irate crowd.

Imran, who is among several leaders who have declared interest in the race to succeed Okoth, was speaking at a political rally at Kamukunji grounds convened by Orange Democratic Party (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga.

The visibly irate crowd started heckling him from the moment he took to the dais.

“Toka hapo, toka kabisa, loosely translating to, get out of there, just leave,” the crowd bellowed out in unison.

This forced him to leave the stage prematurely as it became nearly impossible to continue addressing the residents.

According to reports, the residents turned hostile because Imran oversaw the cremation of the late MP, a move they were strongly opposed to.

Okoth, who died on July 26, 2019, at the Nairobi Hospital from colorectal cancer, was cremated on August 3, 2019, at the Kariokor Crematorium amid opposition from some family members, including his mother.

Meanwhile, during the rally, Odinga ruled out direct nomination for the ODM candidate in the by-election set for Thursday, November 7.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) made the announcement on Monday, August 19, through a gazette notice.

The commission stated that political parties have until August 26 to submit names of candidates set to participate in party nominations.

Addressing residents, Odinga said that ODM will hold its primaries on August 31.

Some of the candidates eying the seat include gender expert Sigar Agumba, who is currently Kibra organising secretary for ODM, party’s National Youth Coordinator Benson Musungu and MP Okoth’s personal secretary Samuel Ogweno Othoo.

Two women have also expressed interest in the post, including Melvin Moraa (ODM) and Ukweli party’s Editar Ochieng, founder of the Feminist for Peace Rights and Justice Centre.

Others include Toi Ogola, Brian Owino, Obaricks Ochieng, John Milla, Anyinga Junior, Patrick Lumumba, Faiz Ochieng and Mohamed Gore, all seeking ODM ticket.

