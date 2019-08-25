in SPORTS

Harambee Starlets Jet Out For Crucial Olympics Qualifier Against Malawi

The Kenya Women National Team, Harambee Starlets, have jetted out of the country ahead of the first leg encounter of their Olympics Qualifier against Malawi.

Starlets, who have been in camp for two weeks in Nairobi, left the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday early morning and are expected in Lilongwe at 8AM.

This ahead of the first leg match set to be played on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

The second leg has been slated for Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the MISC Kasarani, with the winner on aggregate set to face either Gabon or Ghana in the third round.

Bonface Osano

