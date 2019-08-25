Gov’t Announces New Guidelines On E-passport Application

The government has announced new guidelines that will govern acquisition of e-passports.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the immigration department stated that Kenyans will now be required to book appointments through the e-citizen portal before visiting passport processing centres where their biometrics will be taken.

During the application, individuals will be required to specify the date, time and station of their convenience.

Following the changes, applicants who had already made their passport applications online have been advised to revisit the e-citizen portal in order to book appointments.

The Director of Immigration Services, however, said exemption will be made to public officials with agent assignments abroad, as well as sick persons, students and business executives with argent engagements abroad.

The notice comes just days after President Uhuru Kenyatta merged the Interior and immigration departments.

In changes contained in Executive Order No. 6 of 2019 released on Friday, the head of state created the State Department for Interior and Citizens Services which will discharge functions previously assigned to the State Department of Interior and State Department for Immigration, Border Control and Registration of Persons.

“(This is) to foster the integration of the functions of Registration of Persons and the functions of Immigration,” said President Kenyatta.

