Champions League: Kipkirui Shines As Gor Mahia Hammer Burundi’s Aigle Noir 5-1

Gor Mahia thumped Aigle Noir of Burundi 5-1 on Sunday to progress to the first round of the 2019/20 Champions League.

K’Ogalo started the match with a clear intention of going for goals, a strategy which paid off with only eight minutes played as the visitors scored into their own net under pressure.

Nicholas Kipkirui doubled the lead in the 16th minute before grabbing his brace 20 minutes later as the Kenyan champions ended the first interval 3-0 up.

Sensational new acquisition Dickson Ambudo made it 4-0 in the 63rd before setting up Boniface Omondi for the fifth five minutes later.

The Burundians managed to score the consolation in the dying minutes but it was too late to salvage the game for them.

Gor is now two matches away from the lucrative Champions League group stage.

The team is likely to face Algeria’s USM Alger in the next round with the aggerate winner making the round of 16.

USMA carry a healthy 2-1 first-leg win against Sonidep of Niger, who travel to Algers for the return match later tonight.

