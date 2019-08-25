Census2019 : Enumerator Gang Raped, Robbed In Kisumu

Police in Kisumu are investigating an incidence where a National Population and Housing Census enumerator attached to Maseno, was on Saturday night gang raped and robbed by unknown attackers.

The incidence has been confirmed by Nyanza police boss Dr Vincent Makhoha, who said that the enumerator was ambushed outside her gate after she had been dropped off by her supervisor following completion of the exercise.

The County Statistics Department has been ordered to immediately suspend the supervisor who dropped the woman due to negligence. Other Supervisors and police officers who had been deployed to offer security to the enumerators have been summoned to record statements concerning the incidence.

The suspects spared the census material but made off with a power bank and a torch belonging to the victim. Two suspects have been arrested as tha police pursue one.

The woman is hospitalised but in a stable condition.

Another enumerator has gone missing in Marani, Kisii County since yesterday.

Police trying to trace him to recover data kit, which the enumerator is said to have lost. According to reports, he left the gadgets – a tablet and a power bank – in the house from where they went missing.

This comes a day after another official from Nyamira county was arrested for allegedly offering census palmtop computer and a power bank as collateral after failing to clear bills at a local bar.

According to reports, the official, an IT expert, had checked into the joint to quench his thirst but did not have the cash to pay for his drinks.

