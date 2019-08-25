Drama As Diamond Thwarts Efforts By Thirsty Nigerian Man To Woo Vera Sidika With Champagne

Drama ensued during Kenyan media girl Tanasha Donna’s baby shower after a Nigerian man attempted to hit on Vera Sidia with a bottle of champagne.

Vera wore a skimpy fish-net jumpsuit outfit on top of a white bikini during the Thursday night event that went down at the Best Western Coral Beach Hotel, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

Taking to her Insta stories, the Kenyan socialite-turned-entrepreneur revealed how Diamond Platnumz stumped down the thirsty Naija man’s advances during the event’s after-party.

According to Vera, the lad ordered a bottle of champagne and requested a bartender to deliver it to her.

The bartender was, however, unable to complete the delivery after he was accosted by Diamond’s Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) members who told him[bartender] to get lost.

Read: Vera Sidika’s See Through Jumpsuit At Tanasha’s Baby Shower Has Netizens Talking [Photos]

She noted that they justified their actions by saying they are the ambassadors of another brand, Belaire.

Vera was in the company of her Tanzanian boyfriend Jimmy Chansa.

“Naija boys, so, some Naija guy on the next table bought me a bottle of champagne and asked a bartender to give me. Dude dint care that bae was there. But WCB chased the bartender away coz they are ambassadors of Bellaire,” Vera revealed.

Diamond is the only artiste from WCB who is an official ambassador of the French brand.

Read: Did Diamond Wear Same Shirt He Wore On Vacation With Zari To Tanasha’s Baby Shower? (Photos)

Meanwhile, Tanasha’s baby shower went on well.

The Radio crooner seemed to enjoy every moment as she danced with her boyfriend Diamond Platnumz.

The couple announced that they were expecting a son on July 7, 2019, during Tanasha and Mama Dangote’s birthday party dubbed 707 After Party.

Other notable celebs who attended the event are Romy Jons, Irene Uwoya, Lava Lava, Jacqueline Wolper, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Fahyvanny, Babu Tale,Ricardo Momo, Mama Dangote, Juma Lokole, Halima Kimwana, Queen Darlin, Makame Fumbe, Esma Platnumz and Asha Baraka.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu