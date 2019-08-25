David Rudisha Involved In Road Crash Along Kisii-Keroka Highway

Two-time Olympic 800m champion and world record holder David Rudisha is nursing minor injuries after his car was involved in an accident along the Kisii-Keroka highway, few kilometres from Keroka town.

According to reports, Rudisha was driving his V8 engine Toyota Sunday morning when its tyre burst hitting an Ena Coach bus from behind at around.

None of the bus passengers sustained injuries during the 2a.m incident.

Rudisha’s friend and neighbour, Stephen Ole Marai, told the press that the athlete was treated at a hospital in Keroka and later moved to Kilgoris Sub-County Hospital.

He, however, noted that the athlete is out of danger.

Rudisha hails from Kilgoris in Narok County.

“Rudisha is okay, but he is nursing minor injuries. We are leaving Kilgoris to Keroka Police Station now where he is coming to meet the police,” said Ole Marai.

The wreckage of Rudisha’s car was towed to Keroka Police Station.

Read: David Rudisha’s Wife Goes Off On Him For “Frustrating” Her Using Their Children

Last month, the celebrated athlete’s wife, Lizz Naanyu, took to social media to decry frustrations by her husband who has been missing in action for some time.

“David Lekuta Rudisha stop frustrating me with my kids. To my family, my heart is heavy I can’t hold any more. I love u all,” she wrote.

She, however, pulled down the post.

Rudisha’s agent Mitchel Boeting however declined to comment on the athlete’s family matters when contacted by a local daily.

“I cannot comment on their family matters. I have not even known about the post (sic).

