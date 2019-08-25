Champions League: Gor Mahia Braced For Aigle Noir Return Match

Gor Mahia will come all out for a win when they face Aigle Noir in the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the MISC Kasarani starting 4 pm EAT.

The Kenyan Premier League defending champions held the Burundian side to a 0-0 draw in the first leg played a fortnight ago, away, and there is now all to play for on Sunday.

“They are a good side. They had home advantage and they pushed us to the limit, but a clean sheet was a far result for us. Now we are at home and I am confident we can get a positive result,” said Captain Kenneth Muguna.

“Morale is high in camp. We are well prepared, we have a game plan and we are looking forward to executing it tomorrow,” added the captain.

Assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo, meanwhile, noted that they are cautious of their opponents but have their eyes on a win at home.

“The boys are fit and ready for the match. We have a plan to win. It’s a good team, so we also have to be cautious about them but our full focus is on getting a win at home,” said the coach.

The winner on aggregate will face the winner of yet another preliminary round tie pitting AS SONIDEP (Niger) against USM Alger (Algeria).

