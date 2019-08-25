in NEWS

Census Enumerator Goes Missing In Kisii

A National Population and Housing Census enumerator has gone missing in Marani, Kisii County since yesterday.

Police trying to trace him to recover data kit, which the enumerator is said to have lost. According to reports, he left the gadgets – a tablet and a power bank – in the house from where they went missing.

This comes a day after another official from Nyamira county was arrested for allegedly offering census palmtop computer and a  power bank as collateral after failing to clear bills at a local bar.

According to reports, the official, an IT expert, had checked into the joint to quench his thirst but did not have the cash to pay for his drinks.

 

