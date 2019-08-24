Uhuru’s Family To Be Among First Kenyans To Be Enumerated At 10 PM

President Uhuru Kenyatta together with his family is to be among the first Kenyans to be enumerated at 10 pm as the census exercise kicks off on Saturday.

The first family will be enumerated by the Planning PS Julius Muia and Director General of Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Zachary Mwangi Chege at State House.

During the press briefing issued on Saturday morning, Government Spokesman Rtd. Col. Cyrus Oguna reiterated the importance of the exercise saying it is for posterity.

“This is an important government tool to plan for your child who will be born, who are yet to be born,” he exclaimed.

Additionally, he affirmed that the enumerators will use tablets to collect data offline.

According to him, the dad is non-erasable and cannot be tampered with.

“Providing ID numbers and passport numbers is not to police you and know where you are but know how many Kenyans are of age and not documented. Let’s not demonize the process. When enumerators knock, please open the doors,” Oguna urged.

However, he noted that those who will be in hotels as the exercise kicks off will be given questionnaires to manually fill in and enumerators will input the data electronically at the KNBS center.

The exercise will be conducted between 6 pm and 6 am on Saturday and Sunday.

For the rest of the week, it will be done during the day.

He further explained that the census enumerators have been trained to handle questions on intersex.

