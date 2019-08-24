Sheila Kwamboka Calls It Quits At Homeboyz Radio After 7 Years

Sheila Kwamboka alias Kwambox has resigned from Homeboyz Radio.

Kwambox who rose to fame after taking part in Big Brother Africa made that announcement via microblogging site, Twitter.

Also a regular on K24′ Weekend With Betty show, Kwambox will be remembered for her dance moves in studio. This slowly became a movement a few weeks ago.

She has hosted the afternoon drive show for the past 7 years.

“After 7 years co hosting afternoon drive show on @HomeboyzRadio, today is my last show on the station.

I will miss all my listeners, colleagues, my co hosts who made it all worth it @mikewachira @MrKerryMartin and most importantly @JohnHBR for the opportunity. I am fully grateful,” she wrote.

It is not yet clear where Kwambox’s next stop is.

Here are some messages from her fans:

HOLD UP… NOOOOO khai Sheila eka Poll tudecide 😭😭😭😭😭😭 dont leave.. kujanga tu. — Bree Mo'ngina (@beebree0) August 23, 2019

please noooo!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭 u are the craziest and best host ave ever listened to — Kenny_Weche (@KennyTheDopest) August 23, 2019

@ItsKwambox was the first presenter to give me a show @HomeboyzRadio ..Thanks so much.Blessings kwa your next move — JUDE 05 (@JudeTheRapper) August 23, 2019

