Sheila Kwamboka Calls It Quits At Homeboyz Radio After 7 Years

Sheila Kwamboka alias Kwambox has resigned from Homeboyz Radio.
Kwambox who rose to fame after taking part in Big Brother Africa made that announcement via microblogging site, Twitter.
Also a regular on K24′ Weekend With Betty show, Kwambox will be remembered for her dance moves in studio. This slowly became a movement a few weeks ago.
She has hosted the afternoon drive show for the past 7 years.
“After 7 years co hosting afternoon drive show on @HomeboyzRadio, today is my last show on the station.
I will miss all my listeners, colleagues, my co hosts who made it all worth it @mikewachira @MrKerryMartin and most importantly @JohnHBR for the opportunity. I am fully grateful,” she wrote.
— #KwamboxYourHost (@ItsKwambox) August 23, 2019
It is not yet clear where Kwambox’s next stop is.
Here are some messages from her fans:
HOLD UP… NOOOOO khai Sheila eka Poll tudecide 😭😭😭😭😭😭 dont leave.. kujanga tu.
— Bree Mo'ngina (@beebree0) August 23, 2019
please noooo!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭 u are the craziest and best host ave ever listened to
— Kenny_Weche (@KennyTheDopest) August 23, 2019
@ItsKwambox was the first presenter to give me a show @HomeboyzRadio ..Thanks so much.Blessings kwa your next move
— JUDE 05 (@JudeTheRapper) August 23, 2019
