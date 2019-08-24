Sabina Chege Demands Respect As She Denies Siring Children With De’ Mathew

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has denied ever having a romantic affair with deceased Benga maestro John De’ Mathew.

Speaking during the burial of the late musician, Sabina cautioned those spreading rumours about her siring kids with the crooner.

The former broadcaster also noted that she and the deceased were just friends and made music together.

She also demanded respect stating that she is also a mother with a family.

De’ Mathew’s niece Lucy Mburu brought mourners to tears when she recounted dreaming about his death three days before his demise.

In her dream was her father, Evans Mburu. His car had caught fire.

The Kikuyu musician is set to be laid to rest at his family home in Mukurwe.

