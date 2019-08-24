Kibaki’s Grandson, Sean Andrews, Speaks On When He Almost Attempted Suicide

Former President Mwai Kibaki’s grandson, Sean Andrews, has disclosed a time when almost took his own life.

Speaking on his struggle with mental health and depression, the fashion icon noted that at the time, he had lost people close to him and was being bullied a lot.

“When I lost my maternal grandfather when I was 13 years old, I went through depression and it got so bad that I wanted to take my life at some point,” he revealed in an interview with The Standard.

“My grandfather was my rock. He was my everything and my best friend. He was the only person I felt safe with. After his death, so many people started taking advantage of me and I became so paranoid over a lot of things,” he narrated.

With the constant struggle to survive, Sean states that he was forced to bottle up a lot of things which sent him to a dark place.

Additionally, he stated that it took him many years before he got help.

He stated: “Every time I tried to take my life, I’d think about the people I had come to love and what I’d leave behind and at what cost. I am a selfless person and even when it came to suicide, the people I love came first.”

The former president’s grandson noted that to date, he still struggles with some issues but tries to always keep his positive spirit.

