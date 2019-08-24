Kamene Goro Gets Real About Her Weight Insecurities

Kiss FM presenter Michelle Kamene Goro is an undeniably beautiful woman.

Kamene is a voluptuous woman with curves in all the right places but she still is insecure about her weight from time to time.

In a candid Q&A session on Instagram, the ex NRG Radio presenter noted that she is sometimes insecure about her looks but knows that she is perfect in the way God made her.

“Kamene do you ever feel insecure about your body or your weight…?” a curious fan posed.

In a quick rejoinder, Kamene said, “Of course but then I remember that my God makes no mistakes, He made me perfect therefore I AM!!!”

Kamene also told her fans that she is looking forward to making her long awaited debut on Kiss FM in a couple of weeks.

She and her co-host Andrew Kibe were supposed to take over the airwaves in July but we’re slapped with a legal suit by NRG.

NRG management said that the two were in breach of contract.

The matter is still in court.

