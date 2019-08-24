Diamond’s Sister Esma Takes A Swipe At “Mosquito Net” Wearing Vera Sidika

Wasafi boss and Bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz held a lavish baby shower for his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna.

The dress code for the star studded party was all white.

Needless to say, his sister Esma Platnumz showed out as did socialite turned businesswoman Vera Sidika.

Esma was in a short white dress with a white train but it is Vera who stole the show in a see through jumpsuit.

Displeased with the socialite’s choice of costume, Esma took a swipe at her saying, “Tunaambiwa kila siku tuwe makini na mbu nikaamua nije na net yangu mapema kiusalama zaidi japo beach hamna mbu wengi ila nikakutana na mwenzangu kavaa chandarua kitupuuuu.”

The Vera Sidika Parlour proprietor was accompanied by her new beau Jimmy Chansa.

She was invited to the shower by Tanasha who she has known for five years now.

“I have known Tanasha for about five years now and she is my Kenyan sister and when she said you have to come to my shower I said yes. And she being a first-time mother I wish her well and I know Diamond and her mother are very supportive,” she wrote on Instagram.

