DP Ruto, Retired President Moi Enumerated As Census Exercise Begins

Former President Daniel Arap Moi. /Courtesy

Deputy President William Ruto and Retired President Daniel Moi have been enumerated at the 2019 census exercise were launched across the country.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has also already taken part of the exercise.

DP Ruto together with his family members was enumerated at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, some minutes past 6 pm.

Like the DP, Raila and his family took part in the exercise at his Karen residence.

Former President Daniel Arap Moi was enumerated at his Kabarak home in an exercise led by Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mbui.

During the exercise, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who was also enumerated.

 

Written by Jael Keya

