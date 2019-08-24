Did Diamond Wear Same Shirt He Wore On Vacation With Zari To Tanasha’s Baby Shower? (Photos)

Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz threw his soon to be baby mama Tanasha Donna a grand baby shower.

The theme colours were blue and white.

The lovely NRG Radio presenter wore a blue jumpsuit. Her boyfriend was in a blue shirt and white pants.

Why does that matter, one would wonder. Well, hawk eyed social media users noticed that the soon to be father of four or five wore the same shirt while on vacation with ex girlfriend Zari Hassan.

Zari and Diamond Platnumz were in Mombasa for a couple of days trying to rekindle things.

The two checked in at English Point Marina on A Friday and left on a Sunday.

They also partied at a local upmarket joint in Nyali, accompanied by then Wasafi artist Harmonize and his Caucasian lady, Sarah.

They later had a meet-and-greet party at B-Club.

Needless to say, the relationship did not work.

