De Matthew’s Wives Stun Kenyans As They Affirm Support For Each Other

Popular Kikuyu benga musician John Mwangi’s wives have on Saturday stunned many Kenyans as they publicly declared their support for each other.

Speaking during the late singer’s funeral, his first wife Sarafina Wairimu John warned the media not to come between her and her co-wife, Carolyne Waithera.

While eulogizing her late husband, Ms Sarafina narrated that when De Mathew was alive, the two had never encountered any problems accommodating each other, unlike the norm in other polygamous families.

Ms Sarafina stated: “Let no one come between us. Carolyne has respected me, I’m mama Shiku, she is mama Mathew and we do not want anyone to come between us.”

She further narrated to mourners, which included President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, of an occasion when De Matthew forgot his shirt at Caroline’s house, prompting her to ask if the shirt was in her possession.

Sarafina exclaimed: “If at all I ask her questions and she responds with respect, then who can come between us?

“There are people who are trying to incite us, let me tell you, you have no space. We are closer than ever and God is in control,” she warned as people clapped thunderously.

In her tribute, Caroline also mentioned that she has unending respect for John’s first wife and that will forever remain so.

The popular benga musician died in a road crash along Thika Superhighway.

