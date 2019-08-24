Confed Cup: Bandari Score Away To Eliminate Sudan’s Ahly Shandy

Bandari FC are through to the first round of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup after eliminating Al Ahly Shandy of Sudan on away goal’s rule on Friday night.

Yaskr Muzamil scored one of the most spectacular own goals in the 27th minute to hand the Dockers the precious away goal.

The striker fired a thunderous shot into his own net after coming under pressure from Bandari counter attack move.

Shandy managed to redeem themselves, scoring early in the second half, but that was the end of the story for them as Bandari hald on tight to qualify for the first round for the first time in their history.

