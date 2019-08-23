Wangusi Must Resign – CS Mucheru Declares As Ex-CA Boss Declined To Handover

Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) Joe Mucheru has told off former Communications Authority (CA) boss Francis Wangusi after he refused to resign.

Mucheru stated this after Wangusi insisted on Staying on the job despite the authority’s board naming his Ms Mercy Wanjau as his replacement.

According to the CS, Wangusi is a retiree and has no option but to leave.

Speaking on the issue, Mucheru stated: “He is 61 years old and ought to have retired last year, and his contract has now expired.”

Affirming the board’s decision of appointing Ms Wanjau, Mucheru stated that the new CA acting Director-General’s appointment was processed by the board members and the chairman.

“CA has a board, and it is an independent authority which has the authority to take care of that institution,” he noted.

Following the announcement of Ms Wanjau taking over the authority, Mr Wanjusi defiantly asserted that he will not hand over his position.

He insisted that he is still in charge of the authority despite his term ending on Wednesday.

Wangusi also referred to Ms Wanjau as an “incompetent” individual.

However, Wanjau holds experience in commercial law, regulatory and governance professional.

Prior to her appointment, she worked as a commercial lawyer, a regulatory and governance professional, who has previously consulted with KPMG South Africa, PricewaterhouseCoopers Kenya and served at the UN-International Telecommunications Union.

