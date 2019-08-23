Vera Sidika’s See Through Jumpsuit At Tanasha’s Baby Shower Has Netizens Talking [Photos]

Kenyan socialite turned entrepreneur Vera Sidika on Thursday night graced Tanasha Donna’s baby shower which went down at the Best Western Coral Beach Hotel, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

However, what caught the attention of those who attended the all-white party is how the curvy Kenyan beauty was dressed.

In videos and photos that have gone viral on social media, the lass, dressed in a skimpy fish-net jumpsuit outfit on top of a white bikini, can be seen making her way into the event.

Thereafter, she stopped to take photos before proceeding to her reserved table amid applause from fans.

The Vera Beauty Parlour proprietor, who was in the company of her Tanzanian boyfriend Jimmy Chansa, wished Tanasha well as she prepares to welcome her firstborn in a few days.

“I have known Tanasha for about 5 years now and she is my Kenyan sister and when she said you have to come to my baby shower I said yes. Before alinialKiwa Birthday lakini tayari nilikuwa nimesafiri kwenda US. And she being a first-time mother I wish her well and I know Diamond and her mother are very supportive, ” she said.

Meanwhile, Tanasha’s baby shower went on well.

The Radio crooner seemed to enjoy every moment as she danced with her boyfriend Diamond Platnumz.

The couple announced that they were expecting a son on July 7, 2019, during Tanasha and Mama Dangote’s birthday party dubbed 707 After Party.

Other notable celebs who attended the event are Romy Jons, Irene Uwoya, Lava Lava, Jacqueline Wolper, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Fahyvanny, Babu Tale,Ricardo Momo, Mama Dangote, Juma Lokole, Halima Kimwana, Queen Darlin, Makame Fumbe, Esma Platnumz and Asha Baraka.

Here are some of the reactions on Vera’s outfit.

sharo_b_boy_comedy: Uyo ajieshimu na aliekuwanae wote ni mafala

membe_swahili: Yani mume na Mke wote mademu. Uwezi kwenda na Mke wako kwenye adhira ya watu akiwa uchi

mama_aaryan_areef: Ovyooo. Attention seeker.

amosisaak: Anatuebisha

msigwa_kayamba: Anapendezaje kukaa uchi mpumbav huo

lattyrashdy: Hivi huyo wazaz wake wako hai kwel??

official_mathewjoseph1290: 😳kwa hali hii kesho uje uanze kulalamika kwamba hauolewi ety mhiiiiiii….

jesca145: kama ingekua sherehe yangu ningemufukuza kama mbay naiwe mbay

