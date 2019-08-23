Tottenham Keen To Off Load Victor Wanyama With Club Brugge As Likely Destination

Tottenham Hotspur are set to offload defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama before the European transfer window closes.

According to Standard.co.uk, Belgian side Club Brugge are in talks with Tottenham over a possible deal for Wanyama.

Club Brugge are in the market for a defensive midfielder after they sold Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba to Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

Standard.co.uk understands that the Belgian club are willing to offer £8m to sign the 28-year-old Kenya international but Tottenham want £11m.

With Ndombele, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Oliver Skipp and Eric Dier, who all look more likely to start ahead of Wanyama in Spurs’ midfield, manager Mauricio Pochettino is open to parting ways with Wanyama but his (Sh 8.2million) £65,000-a-week salary is proving a stumbling block in his bid to leave Spurs to join the Belgian club.

The reports adds that there is a possibility of Wanyama leaving Tottenham on a permanent deal where he is likely to have to take a pay cut.

With two years left on his current deal and Spurs fear of another injury-hit spell next season, Tottenham could be looking out for a fee that is bigger than what they paid Southampton for him three years ago.

Wanyama started his professional career with Belgian side Germinal Beerschot AC in 2009 staying at the club for two years before moving on to Scotland giants Celtic for another two years.

He then made his move to Southampton on 11 July 2013 for £11.5m.

He joined Spurs from Southampton in the summer of 2016 but has slipped down the pecking order and has yet to feature for the London club this season.

