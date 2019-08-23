Sabina Chege Finally Speaks On Relationship With Benga Maestro De’ Mathew

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has finally spoken about her relationship with Benga maestro John De’ Mathew.

Sabina has been friends with the deceased singer for close to two decades now and it is after his sudden demise that talk of the two being romantically involved re-emerged.

Speaking to Kameme TV however, the legislator said that De’ Mathew was like her elder brother.

She introduced him to the music industry especially the video world making him the first Kikuyu musician to produce a music video CD.

Asked whether she and the deceased really were a couple, she said, “The crowd doesn’t attack he that goes to their homes, you cant understand their issues Njogu wa Nyawira, the laughs you have with them aren’t genuine. If they crucified Jesus then leave them alone.”

But according to the Nairobian, Sabina was in a full blown relationship with the Njata Yakwa crooner and has two children by him.

The weekly paper also details how the Murang’a Governor hopeful dumped the singer for controversial Neno Evangelism centre pastor James Ng’ang’a.

She apparently dated Ng’ang’a for a while but was dissuaded from marrying him by friends and other pastors. She left him 2012 at around the same time when he married Mercy Murugi.

De’ Mathew died on Sunday night near Blue Post hotel after his car rammed into a lorry.

He was allegedly under the influence but an autopsy report rubbished the claims.

He will be buried at his Mukurwe Village home on Saturday.

He is survived by two wives and seven children.

