How Sabina Chege Dumped De’ Mathew For Controversial Pastor Ng’ang’a

Benga legend John Ng’ang’a alias John De’ Mathew passed on on Sunday night in a grisly road accident along Thika Road.

Apart from his smashing Kikuyu hits, the deceased is also known for his love affair with Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

Theirs was a decade long love affair that came with the birth of two children.

According to the Nairobian, the very beautiful Sabina caught De’ Mathew’s eye when she was just a student at the University of Nairobi and a presenter at Kameme FM.

Their love saw the maestro feature the former Tausi actress on one of his biggest hits, Njata Yakwa (My Star). She was slowly becoming a household then, and De’ Mathew still finding his footing in the music industry.

Sources privy to the details say that the departed fell in love with the MP and was ready to introduce her as his second wife.

“De’ Mathew was smitten with Sabina. He really wanted to marry her and when they went separate ways, he was devastated. He loved her till he drew his last breath and credited her for his popularity,” a source is quoted by the Nairobian.

Theirs was however not the “Happily Ever After” sort of love story. Sabina found love in another man’s hands. Ithe wa Shiko was crashed.

Sabina was in love with controversial Neno Evangelism pastor James Ng’ang’a. Then, the man of the cloth was just starting out and setting up his Sunny Hill hotel in Naivasha.

He, just like De’ Mathew was looking to exchange nuptials with the legislator. Friends would however get in the way and she would later dump him in 2012.

“We were not comfortable with that union. We loved Sabina because she had done so much for us. We were just worried and wanted the best for her. But there’s no doubt that she was smitten with Ng’ang’a,” the source further divulged.

Ng’ang’a would shortly after marry Mercy Murugi in a lavish white wedding. Sabina on the other hand focused on bagging the Murang’a Woman Rep seat.

It is around the same time that she would meet her current husband, former Kenya Dairy Board acting general manager Maina Gathitu.

He was the force behind her campaign. She would fall in love and later on get married as Gathitu’s second wife.

But the love between her and De’ Mathew did not die. He recently performed at one of her “Embrace” rallies in Murang’a.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda also fueled rumours of a love rekindled when she condoled with Sabina on Monday.

“…A great loss for Murang’a and Kenya. Rest in peace. Sabina Chege be comforted all of you. God Bless,” she wrote.

Sabina too sent her heartfelt message to the family of the departed saying, “I have seen you grow as a person and in the music industry. It’s with humility that we accept God’s will for he was still present and on his throne when the accident happened. Praying for your family, friends and your fans. Your music will remain in our hearts forever.”

De’ Mathew will be laid to rest on Saturday at his Mukurwe home.

