Media Stops Live Coverage Of Keroche Case, Orders From Above Suspected

Mainstream media has halted live coverage of the Keroche case, in what is suspected to be orders from above, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

Kenyans who were following the case via TV were left hanging, minutes before the two were released on bail.

Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja was released on a Ksh10 million cash bail while the husband Joseph Karanja was released on a Ksh2 million cash bail.

In the case, Keroche’s battery of lawyers led by James Orengo, Kioko Kilukumi and Irungu Kangata termed the case presented by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as “questionable” and faulted Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) move asking the court to seize Tabitha Karanja’s passport.

The two are facing charges of tax fraud, amounting to Ksh14 billion, a figure the company has said severally that it is disputed and the issue is before the Tax Arbitration Tribunal (TAT).

The TAT had its mention on May 8, 2019 where both KRA and Keroche Breweries were asked to make written submission. Submissions were made in July and a hearing date is awaited by TAT.

In his submissions, James Orengo argues that the summons to Mrs Tabitha Karanja recently to discuss issue did not amount to a serious exercise as the magnitude and complexity of the dispute could not be settled in day.

Instead of providing sufficient time for Keroche Keroche Breweries to respond to the charges, KRA engaged the DPP to charge Keroche Breweries in court.

“This is what makes these kind of prosecution questionable,” said Orengo.

Keroche lawyers point out that the company’s investment is massive and Tabitha Karanja is the CEO involved in the day to day running of a company she founded. As such demanding that she is a flight risk is ridiculous as there is no evidence in court that proves she is.

The case will be heard on a later date.

