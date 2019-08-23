Couple Confused As Matiang’i’s Order On Closure Of Social Spaces Ruins Wedding Plans

A couple in Nairobi has been left confused following Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i’s order that all social spaced be closed on Saturday and Sunday by 5 pm ahead of the census exercise.

According to one of the groom’s men, Ben Ouma, the wedding was scheduled to take place on August 25 at a popular city entertainment joint.

Afterwhich, the guests were to celebrate with the couple in an afterparty at the same venue, which now seems like won’t happen.

The disappointed couple is claimed to now try to adjust their timings to ensure that the wedding ends before 5 pm and count their losses.

“This is a wedding that we have been planning for months and everything has already been paid for. From the location to the food and drinks. Family and friends are traveling from far just to be part of this celebration,” Mr Ouma stated.

According to Ouma, the wedding committee has been left wondering how to handle the new developments specifically because of the after-party.

“But now the wedding committee is confused on what we are going to do with all the food and drinks that is intended to be consumed during the wedding after-party,” Ouma complained.

Issuing the order, Matiang’i noted that all bars should remain closed on Saturday and Sunday by 5 pm. He has also asked the police to implement the directive.

The exercise begins on Saturday, August 24.

This will be Kenya’s sixth national census since independence and it is meant to gather reliable and detailed data on the size and distribution of the population in the country.

It will also be the first to recognize the intersex population.

The one week survey will involve 138,572 enumerators, 22,268 content supervisors and 2,467 ICT supervisors.

The exercise will end on August 31.

