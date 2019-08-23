Keroche Director Tabitha Karanja Released On Ksh10 Million Cash Bail

Keroche Breweries directors Tabitha and Joseph Karanja have been released on Ksh10 million and Ksh2 million respectively.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, however, granted them seven days to make the payment failure to which they will be arrested and put in custody until they honor the directive.

The couple is also expected to deposit their passports in court. However, they can notify the court of any intensions to travel for as long as the travel does not interfere with court dates.

Ms Tabitha and Joseph were both arraigned in court on Friday morning following their arrest on Thursday over tax fraud claims.

They were charged with 10 counts relating to Ksh14 billion tax evasion. They denied the charges.

In her submission in court, state Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki, who was not opposing the issuance of release on bail for the couple, requested the court to consider the Ksh14 billion in court.

Siaya Senator James Orengo, who is the accused’s lawyer, told the court that the accused should be presumed as innocent and that since there was no material placed before the court, the figure of Ksh14 billion should not be a factor to take into consideration in granting bail.

The couple is being represented to by Orengo, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata and lawyers Kioko Kilukumi and Kiragu Kimani.

The prosecution is led by Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki and Alexander Muteti.

The two directors of Keroche Breweries were arrested by detectives in their Naivasha based headquarters following orders from DPP Noordin Haji.

They were then driven to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road.

While Ms Karanja spent the night at the DCI headquarters, her husband was released last night following a warning from Karen Hospital who noted that the director had just undergone a surgery and he needs medical attention.

In a letter signed by Dr Gikonyo, Mr Karanja was noted have undergone serious life-saving surgery and is in need of regular medical attention.

Keroche Breweries is accused of evading payment of Sh12.34 billion VAT for stamps (Sh329.4 million), Crescent Vodka (Sh135.4 million) among other products.

Keroche is also accused of evading payment of excise duty amounting to Sh2.1 billion for the same items.

The case will be mentioned on 2 September 2019 while the pretrial is scheduled for 24, September 2019.

