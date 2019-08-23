Don’t Compare A Lioness To An Elephant – Huddah Monroe Tells Off Body Shamers

Socialite turned businesswoman Huddah Monroe is displeased with women comparing each other.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the Huddah Cosmetics chief executive noted that it is in bad taste for women to compare her to plus size women.

“The way people compare the small tiny petite me to plus size women is just sad. Get a life. You can’t compare a lioness to an elephant! They are all animals but different size and body. No disrespect whatsoever.

Let’s respect each other body, shape, colour and size! Stop comparing people who are incomparable. Compare me to petite women, we match. And put plus size, big booty, big hippy women together, that’s not my table,” she wrote.

While Huddah has not been body shamed in the past, Radio host Lynda Nyangweso has been trolled over the size of her body for the longest time.

In an interview with BBC Africa, Lynda noted that she once contemplated committing suicide but decided against it because she thought about her mother.

“The only reason I didn’t go through with the suicide was because I worried that my mum wouldn’t find a coffin that fit me,” the Kiss FM presenter said.

“When I was young, I would never eat in public. People would stare at me when I ate that I started eating in the toilet,” she continued.

