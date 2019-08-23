DCI Arrests Five For Stealing 2,550 Liters of Tar and Isuzu Lorry In Murang’a

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested five men for stealing from a construction company.

According to the DCI, the five stole from S.S. MEHTA and SONS LTD site.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are awaiting their arraignment.

The police revealed that they recovered 2,550 liters of tar which were packed in 13 drums. The police have stored the evidence to be used as exhibits.

The police further noted that they seized an Isuzu lorry which was being used in the theft.

The five include Samuel Mbugua, James Muthoka, Meshack Wafula, Moris Wambua and Simon Irungu.

Additionally, the detectives noted that they are currently hunting for a sixth suspect who was a casual worker at the site.

DCI divulged that they carried out the arrest following a “Theft-in-Progress” report submitted by the Company Administrator.

The arrest comes barely a month after DCI detectives arrested two suspects in Machakos found siphoning fuel from a drilled pipeline in Kathangaita, Machakos.

The underground pipeline was concealed in a 50 x 50 plot fenced using iron sheets.

