Census Official Arrested For Offering Tablet As Collateral In Drinking Spree

A National Population and Housing Census official has been arrested in Nyamira County for allegedly offering census palmtop computer and a power bank as collateral after failing to clear bills at a local bar.

According to reports, the official, an IT expert, had checked into the joint to quench his thirst but did not have the cash to pay for his drinks.

Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba confirmed the incident saying the official was arrested after he missed pre-census preparation and briefing meeting on Wednesday.

“The ICT census supervisor was issued with a census tablet and a power bank and consequently went missing since Wednesday,” said Mariba, who is also the County Census Committee chairman.

The officer mentioned that police officers from Sengera launched a manhunt for the official who was later located at a watering hole.

He later led the police officers to a different club, where the census machines were recovered.

Japhan Wachiali, the head of statistics in the region, confirmed interdiction of the officer, saying he had already been replaced.

The week-long exercise kicks off on Saturday, August 24.

