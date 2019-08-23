Brand Kenya and Export Promotion Council Merged into ‘KEPROBA’, New CEO Named

Kenya’s export and brand promotion agencies – Export Promotion Council (EPC) and Brand Kenya – have been merged into a new entity called Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) and named Peter Biwott as the CEO of the entity.

At an event presided over by Ms. Jane Mugambi, CEO, State Corporation Advisory Committee (SCAC), Biwott was unveiled at the ceremony which was also witnessed by officials from State Department for Trade.

The move to merge the two entities was announced in July 2018.

KEPROBA was established vide a Legal Notice No. 110 of 9th August 2019, which revoked the existence of Brand Kenya Board (BKB) and Export Promotion Council (EPC). Jas Bedi was appointed Chairman of the new entity in the same Gazette Notice with other Board Members Ms.Kathleen Kihanya, Ms. Jaqueline Muga, and Mr. Mark Bichachi.

The new organization is expected to be an integrated one-stop-shop for all export promotions and nation branding activities for Kenya both locally and internationally. The merger is geared towards streamlining the operations of the formerly separate state agencies and at creating efficiency and service delivery to the citizen.

In his maiden speech to staff, Mr. Biwott reaffirmed his commitment to making the Agency a center of excellence and a model public sector organization towards nation-building.

“I am delighted to be part of this new agency that is committed to becoming a pacesetter in driving the Government’s reform agenda. My focus will be to ensure a motivated staff, empower youth and women in leadership and upholding of national values such as transparency, accountability, and integrity even as we work to delivering our mandate as an organization “ ~~ Mr. Biwott.

Key functions of KEPROBA include but not limited to; Establishing a brand for Kenya which positions the country optimally in terms of investment, creditworthiness, tourism, and international relations, whilst formulating and implementing strategies for an improved balance of trade, foreign exchange earnings and retention among others.

The combined entity will play a significant role in the trade and manufacturing sector while capitalizing on various treaties and agreements to build the capacity of Kenya’s export products in the world market thereby contributing to the country brand and economic growth.

