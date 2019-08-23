Kenyan Health Worker Living In US Sentenced To Life In Prison For Raping Elderly Patient

A Kenyan man living in Texas, US has been sentenced to life in jail for raping a 74 year old female patient.

Anthony Mamboleo Nyakeo was said to have committed the crime in January 2018 when he worked as a nursing assistant at the Woodridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grapevine.

Nyakeo, 53, was convicted on Wednesday of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person and will serve two life terms in prison.

The court heard that Nyakeo had committed the crime despite knowing that the woman who was suffering from Alzheimer could not defend herself or consent to sex.

“She could not speak, feed herself or use the bathroom on her own as she wore a diaper and relied on staff,” Jordan Rolfe, the lead prosecutor told the court.

In his defense however, he said that on the material day, he gave the woman a shower and later took her to the dining area.

“I just gave her a shower and took her to the dining area,” he said.

All the men working at the institution were asked to give their DNA samples and his matched that found on the woman who passed on later on in 2018.

But Nyakeo told the court that the DNA could have been collected from a used condom.

Prosecutors also wrote in court documents that Nyakeo had also sexually harassed his coworkers and that he attempted to leave Texas during the investigation.

